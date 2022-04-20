NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.10. 22,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,589. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.41. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $132.20.
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
