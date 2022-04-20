Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Receives $61.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.17.

A number of analysts have commented on NUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $53,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,336,170 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $62.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.35.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

