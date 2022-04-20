Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Reaches Market Cap of $14.62 Million

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded flat against the dollar. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $14.62 million and approximately $984,880.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00034184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00104821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Coin Profile

NCASH is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,209,317,639 coins. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

