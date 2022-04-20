Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Receives C$96.45 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$96.45.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Nutrien from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nutrien to C$158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Erste Group began coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NTR stock opened at C$143.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$120.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$99.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.11. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of C$66.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$147.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60.

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.88 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.12 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 12.9899996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.50%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

