NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) rose 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $176.63 and last traded at $176.48. Approximately 22,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,761,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.00.

NXPI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.05.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.40.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.