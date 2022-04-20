Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.08 and last traded at $14.84. Approximately 2,950 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 4,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

OCDGF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 1,750 ($22.77) to GBX 1,650 ($21.47) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 1,990 ($25.89) to GBX 1,800 ($23.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocado Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,716.67.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.18.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

