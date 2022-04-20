Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Trading Down 2.5%

Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2 – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 98 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 98 ($1.28). Approximately 15,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 450,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.50 ($1.31).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 96.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 100.36. The stock has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 3.14%. Octopus Titan VCT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.16%.

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

