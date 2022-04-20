Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.150-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.91 billion-$1.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.310-$0.330 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.38.

Shares of OLLI stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,320. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.53. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $98.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after buying an additional 72,916 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at $793,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

