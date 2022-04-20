Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.150-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.91 billion-$1.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.310-$0.330 EPS.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.38.
Shares of OLLI stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,320. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.53. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $98.58.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after buying an additional 72,916 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at $793,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
