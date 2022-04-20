Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

OMC opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $65.76 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,370,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,449,000 after purchasing an additional 300,626 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 381,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 102,237 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,724,000 after acquiring an additional 11,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMC. Macquarie raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

