Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.20

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.20 and traded as low as C$1.82. Oncolytics Biotech shares last traded at C$1.84, with a volume of 38,864 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ONC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Monday, March 7th. Leede Jones Gab restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.19. The company has a market cap of C$103.37 million and a P/E ratio of -3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 16.69.

Oncolytics Biotech ( TSE:ONC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C$0.03. Analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile (TSE:ONC)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.