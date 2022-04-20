ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,301,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,174,000 after buying an additional 301,765 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,679,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,384,000 after buying an additional 419,358 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in ONEOK by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,965,000 after buying an additional 2,726,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ONEOK by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,316,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,333,000 after buying an additional 293,315 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,260,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,073,000 after purchasing an additional 375,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $72.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.76. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $73.38.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

