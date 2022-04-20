OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK – Get Rating) to announce $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.39 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE OPBK traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,809. OP Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.86.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

