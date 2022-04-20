Opacity (OPCT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $79,809.00

Opacity (OPCT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Opacity coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Opacity has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Opacity has a market cap of $16.40 million and approximately $79,809.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Opacity

Opacity is a coin. It was first traded on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Buying and Selling Opacity

