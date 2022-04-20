Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Down to $5.49

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.49, but opened at $5.29. Opera shares last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OPRA shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Opera from $18.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded Opera from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $603.37 million, a PE ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85.

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.87 million during the quarter. Opera had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Opera by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 87,049 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Opera by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 225,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 92,645 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Opera by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 109,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Opera by 1,551.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 106,882 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Opera by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 32,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app. It also provides fintech and payment products and solutions under the Dify brand name; and owns GameMaker, a 2D gaming development platform.

