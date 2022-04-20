Orange (EPA:ORA) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.79

Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €10.79 ($11.60) and traded as high as €11.30 ($12.15). Orange shares last traded at €11.26 ($12.11), with a volume of 9,153,069 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($12.90) price objective on shares of Orange in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($12.37) price target on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.68) price target on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($16.67) price target on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €11.69 ($12.57).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

