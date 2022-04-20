Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Plans $0.27 Dividend

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2667 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.
Shares of OTCMKTS ORKLY opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45. Orkla ASA has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.32.
Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 13.50%.
Orkla ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.
