OSB Group (LON:OSB) Hits New 52-Week High at $601.50

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 601.50 ($7.83) and last traded at GBX 600.50 ($7.81), with a volume of 485211 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 587.50 ($7.64).

OSB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on OSB Group from GBX 645 ($8.39) to GBX 790 ($10.28) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.82) target price on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.46) target price on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 725.40 ($9.44).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 533.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 527.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a GBX 21.10 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $4.90. This represents a yield of 4.44%. OSB Group’s payout ratio is 0.31%.

OSB Group Company Profile

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

