O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG) Stock Price Up 3.1%

O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG – Get Rating) shares rose 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.43 and last traded at $35.34. Approximately 48,818 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 79,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.28.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 621,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,404,000 after purchasing an additional 30,811 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 81,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 14,693 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,314,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

