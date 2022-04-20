Osiris Acquisition (NYSE:OSI) Trading Up 0.1%

Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI – Get Rating) was up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 3,048 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 20,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Osiris Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $441,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Osiris Acquisition by 245.3% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Osiris Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $4,008,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Osiris Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Osiris Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Osiris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

