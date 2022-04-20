Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.68

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.67, with a volume of 200943 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.42. The company has a market cap of C$135.23 million and a PE ratio of -23.93.

In other Osisko Metals news, Director Robert Wares bought 156,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,905.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,636,118 shares in the company, valued at C$13,555,363.66. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 406,500 shares of company stock worth $148,155.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Bowmore Exploration Ltd. and changed its name to Osisko Metals Incorporated in June 2017.

