Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.88

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.88 and last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 31157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.21.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

