PANTHEON X (XPN) Price Up 4.4% Over Last Week

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2022

PANTHEON X (XPN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. In the last week, PANTHEON X has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. PANTHEON X has a total market cap of $872,035.72 and approximately $217.00 worth of PANTHEON X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PANTHEON X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003476 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.
  • Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00034184 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00104821 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

PANTHEON X Coin Profile

XPN is a coin. Its launch date was March 27th, 2019. PANTHEON X’s total supply is 770,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,786,427 coins. PANTHEON X’s official website is pantheonx.io. The Reddit community for PANTHEON X is https://reddit.com/r/PANTHEON_X. PANTHEON X’s official Twitter account is @pantheon_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PANTHEON X provides an open crypto management platform designed so people can invest like a professional trader with crypto advisors in a safer and more transparent manner. Based on Smart Contract and the reliable data, PANTHEON X has established an infrastructure that anyone can manage or entrust assets easily. “

Buying and Selling PANTHEON X

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PANTHEON X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PANTHEON X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PANTHEON X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PANTHEON X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PANTHEON X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.