Parthenon LLC Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Parthenon LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,342 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.7% of Parthenon LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,738.1% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.35.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.45. 739,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,814,836. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The company has a market cap of $374.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

