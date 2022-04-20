Parthenon LLC Has $3.71 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Parthenon LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.95. 219,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,151,420. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $100.58 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

