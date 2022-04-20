Parthenon LLC Has $7.70 Million Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Parthenon LLC increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Scotts Miracle-Gro accounts for about 1.1% of Parthenon LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Parthenon LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $7,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,759,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $696,593,000 after acquiring an additional 130,849 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 949,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,999,000 after buying an additional 124,936 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 753,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,295,000 after buying an additional 39,552 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,633,000 after buying an additional 52,812 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 493,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,174,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SMG shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.44.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.07. The company had a trading volume of 9,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,434. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $110.81 and a 52 week high of $247.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.48 and a 200-day moving average of $144.93.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.69%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

