Parthenon LLC Sells 1,963 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Parthenon LLC reduced its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,010 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 2.5% of Parthenon LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $17,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 120,382 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,238 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $15.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.70. 1,331,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,448,594. The stock has a market cap of $549.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.50. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.82 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FB. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.02.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total value of $39,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,924 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

