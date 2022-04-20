Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.25. Partner Communications shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 2,384 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Partner Communications in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.94. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Partner Communications ( NASDAQ:PTNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $274.00 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTNR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Partner Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Partner Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Partner Communications by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the period. 2.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

