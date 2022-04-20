Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stake Decreased by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,530 shares during the period. Paychex comprises 5.2% of Parthenon LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Parthenon LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Paychex worth $36,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 27,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in Paychex by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.79. The company had a trading volume of 37,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,181. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.12 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.70. The stock has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Paychex Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.