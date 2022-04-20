Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.724-$3.739 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.54 billion-$4.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.50 billion.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.88. 10,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,181. Paychex has a 1 year low of $96.12 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.14.

In related news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $418,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Paychex by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $363,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

