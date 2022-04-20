Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives $259.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $259.25.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $9,570,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total transaction of $4,395,888.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,465,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,111,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCTY traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $201.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,603. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $154.26 and a 12-month high of $314.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.84. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paylocity will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

