PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.04

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.04 and last traded at $28.99, with a volume of 12660 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.49.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 2.56.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.59. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $753,140.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in PBF Energy by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 242.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

