Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Upgraded at Citigroup

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $32.00. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.90.

Shares of PTON opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.59. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $20.11 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $78,663.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,185,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 15,808 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

