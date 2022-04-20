PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.61 Billion

Equities analysts expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) to report $15.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.46 billion and the highest is $15.80 billion. PepsiCo posted sales of $14.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year sales of $81.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.36 billion to $82.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $84.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $82.46 billion to $85.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PepsiCo.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Rivers Group increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 17,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.47. The company had a trading volume of 187,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,510,618. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $242.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $141.73 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PepsiCo (PEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.