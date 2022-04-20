PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the medical research company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

PerkinElmer has a payout ratio of 3.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PerkinElmer to earn $7.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.9%.

Shares of PKI opened at $160.80 on Wednesday. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $203.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.16.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 235.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in PerkinElmer by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.37.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

