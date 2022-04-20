Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Trading 3.9% Higher

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $13.37. 3,365 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 292,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBT. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,433,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 695,220 shares in the last quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 2,228,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,769,000 after buying an additional 341,364 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,705,000. Sinecera Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 152,604 shares during the last quarter.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

