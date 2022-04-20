Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0315 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Permianville Royalty Trust stock opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. Permianville Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31.

Get Permianville Royalty Trust alerts:

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.