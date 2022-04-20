PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Rating) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 42 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.54). Approximately 6,928,221 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 2,352,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.50 ($0.51).
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 40.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 29.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £344.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.58.
About PetroTal (LON:PTAL)
