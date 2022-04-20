PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Rating) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 42 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.54). Approximately 6,928,221 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 2,352,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.50 ($0.51).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 40.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 29.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £344.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.58.

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the Marañón Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

