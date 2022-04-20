Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 462 ($6.01).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PETS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 450 ($5.85) to GBX 370 ($4.81) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.18) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 555 ($7.22) to GBX 430 ($5.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 570 ($7.42) to GBX 510 ($6.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of Pets at Home Group stock traded down GBX 4.20 ($0.05) on Friday, hitting GBX 303.40 ($3.95). The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,916. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 365.82. Pets at Home Group has a twelve month low of GBX 301.40 ($3.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 524.50 ($6.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

