Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 55,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 40,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Pfizer by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 746,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,104,000 after purchasing an additional 103,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $1,277,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $50.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $283.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.77. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.03.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

