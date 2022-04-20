Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.47 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) will post $31.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.18 billion and the highest is $40.44 billion. Phillips 66 reported sales of $21.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year sales of $123.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.75 billion to $151.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $121.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $107.74 billion to $141.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.53.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $89.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.32%.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $276,446,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $84,311,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 948.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,200,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,074 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,102.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 948,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after acquiring an additional 869,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,980,000 after acquiring an additional 686,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

