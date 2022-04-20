PIN Price Reaches $0.0484 on Major Exchanges (PIN)

PIN (PIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. During the last seven days, PIN has traded flat against the US dollar. One PIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. PIN has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00045852 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.32 or 0.07482846 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00038324 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,081.20 or 1.00144838 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

