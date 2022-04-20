Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Issues Earnings Results

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PNFP opened at $86.91 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.06 and a 200 day moving average of $97.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PNFP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.71.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $254,674.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $767,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,763 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,830,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,295,000 after buying an additional 454,881 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 216,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,658,000 after acquiring an additional 12,307 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 245.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,023,000 after acquiring an additional 141,515 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

