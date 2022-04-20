Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.24 and last traded at $5.25. 29,719 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,094,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Labs PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.31.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,970,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,414,000. Data Collective II GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,877,000. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,553,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Planet Labs PBC provides daily satellite data and insights about earth. The company designs, builds, and operates earth observation fleet of imaging satellites, capturing, and compiling data. It serves agriculture, civil government, defense and intelligence, drought response, education and research, energy and infrastructure, finance and insurance, forestry and land use, mapping, maritime, sustainability, and federal sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.