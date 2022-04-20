PlatON Trading Down 2.7% This Week (LAT)

PlatON (LAT) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. PlatON has a market capitalization of $120.82 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PlatON has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One PlatON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0495 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00034188 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00104873 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About PlatON

PlatON is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,441,598,792 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

PlatON Coin Trading

