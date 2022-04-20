Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ earnings. Plus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.59) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plus Therapeutics.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PSTV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTV opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.24. Plus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $3.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTV. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Plus Therapeutics by 97.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 127,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

