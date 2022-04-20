PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.600-$2.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.600 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PNM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PNM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,051. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $43.84 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.84.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.23%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $769,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 561.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 32,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.