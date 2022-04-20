PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.55. PNM Resources also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.60-2.75 EPS.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $48.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $43.84 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.48.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.23%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNM. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNM. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PNM Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,276,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in PNM Resources by 528.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 869,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,637,000 after buying an additional 730,636 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $769,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.