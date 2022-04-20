PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.55. PNM Resources also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.60-2.75 EPS.
Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $48.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $43.84 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.48.
PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on PNM. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.33.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNM. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PNM Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,276,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in PNM Resources by 528.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 869,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,637,000 after buying an additional 730,636 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $769,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.
About PNM Resources (Get Rating)
PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PNM Resources (PNM)
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Constellation Brands Stock is Launching Towards New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.