Polkadex (PDEX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $708,327.00

Polkadex (PDEX) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Polkadex coin can currently be purchased for about $4.91 or 0.00011844 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Polkadex has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Polkadex has a market capitalization of $29.36 million and approximately $708,327.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00045434 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,094.31 or 0.07466723 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,494.79 or 1.00128980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00048968 BTC.

Polkadex Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 5,980,965 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars.

