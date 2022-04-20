Polkadot (DOT) Market Capitalization Achieves $18.49 Billion

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last week, Polkadot has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $18.49 billion and approximately $577.90 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for about $18.72 or 0.00045233 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,079.50 or 0.07440760 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,362.09 or 0.99940117 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00034426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00048580 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

