PolyMet Mining (TSE:POM) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.06

PolyMet Mining Corp. (TSE:POM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLM) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.06 and traded as high as C$4.50. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at C$4.48, with a volume of 9,709 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$472.85 million and a PE ratio of -23.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.81.

PolyMet Mining (TSE:POM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PolyMet Mining Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

